Cogliano (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Detroit, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Cogliano's status for Thursday's contest presumably won't be confirmed until the Avalanche take the ice for pregame warmups. Either way, he's picked up just 15 points through 51 games this campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status.
