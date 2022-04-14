Lehkonen notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Lehkonen helped out on goals by Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar in the lopsided win. This was just the second time in seven outings with the Avalanche that Lehkonen's gotten on the scoresheet. While his offense has faded since he was traded from the Canadiens, he remains an effective two-way forward. The 26-year-old is up to 32 points, 130 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-4 rating in 65 appearances overall.