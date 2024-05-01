Lehkonen scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Odd bounces went both ways in this game -- the Jets' first goal caromed in off Lehkonen's body. It balanced out, as Lehkonen's marker was awarded to him when a Jets defenseman put the puck in his own net in the second period. Lehkonen got a goal in every contest in the first round and added three assists, 20 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-5 rating while skating in a top-six role with power-play time.