Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

This was Lehkonen's first multi-point effort since Game 4 of the first round. He tallied at the end of the first period and then set up a Nathan MacKinnon insurance marker in the third. Lehkonen is up to six goals, five assists, three power-play points, 32 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 10 playoff contest. Lehkonen played on the top line Wednesday and could have a chance to stick there moving forward since Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) won't return during the postseason.