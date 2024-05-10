Lehkonen notched an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Lehkonen's seven-game point streak ended in Tuesday's Game 1, but he was right back on the scoresheet Thursday. He helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the third period. Lehkonen is up to five goals, four assists, 27 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating through seven playoff contests. He continues to occupy a second-line role, providing solid depth scoring to relieve some of the pressure on the Avalanche's top forwards.