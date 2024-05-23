Lehkonen is expected to undergo a shoulder procedure according to general manager Chris MacFarland, Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com reports Thursday.

Lehkonen was red hot during the opening round series against the Jets, scoring a goal in each of the five games, but was relatively quiet against Dallas. In the six games versus the Stars, the 28-year-old winger tallied just one goal to go with two assists and 14 shots. At this point, the expectation is that Lehkonen will be ready for the start of training camp in the fall.