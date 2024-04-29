Lehkonen registered a goal and an assist in the 5-1 playoff win over the Jets on Sunday.

With the Avalanche peppering Connor Hellebuyck in the first period, Lehkonen was able to open the scoring for his fourth goal of round one on the 12th shot of the game. Lehkonen added a primary power-play assist late in the second frame to give Colorado a 4-1 lead. He added one hit, three shots on net, one blocked shot, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in 18:39 of ice time. Including the regular season, Lehkonen is on a six-game point streak, scoring four goals and adding five assists over that span.