Lehkonen scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Lehkonen has scored in three straight games and has three goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. Five of those points, as well as 16 shots on net and six hits, have come over three playoff outings. The 28-year-old winger is making the most of his top-six role and power-play time to put up strong scoring numbers.