Lehkonen scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Lehkonen has a goal and an assist in each of his last three games. The 31-year-old winger, a pending unrestricted free agent, has picked a great year to have his best campaign. He's up to 18 goals, nine assists, 61 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 26 appearances. He's topped the 50-point mark just once in his career, and while he'll likely slow down eventually, he should still be able to breeze right by that threshold.