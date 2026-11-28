Lehkonen scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Lehkonen played a significant role in Colorado's improbable third-period comeback, redirecting a Cale Makar shot to reduce Minnesota's advantage to one goal and later setting up T.J. Hughes' equalizer with 1:00 left in regulation. The Finnish winger attempted nine shots overall and received substantial opportunities across all situations. His combination of offensive deployment and shot generation should keep him relevant across most fantasy formats, especially with Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) sidelined for the time being.