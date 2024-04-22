Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added an assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Lehkonen was bumped back down to the second line for this game, with Zach Parise moving to the top line to fill in for Jonathan Drouin (lower body). The 28-year-old Lehkonen can provide offense from anywhere in the top six -- he had nine points over the last nine games of the regular season to finish 2023-24 with 34 points in 45 appearances. If the Avalanche struggle again in Game 2, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lehkonen ultimately shuffled around again.