Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Lehkonen has three goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger also moved up to the top line in place of Mikko Rantanen (upper body) for Sunday's contest. Lehkonen has thrived alongside Nathan MacKinnon before and should be a solid fantasy addition as long as he remains on the top line. For the season, Lehkonen has 30 points (11 on the power play), 95 shots on net and 44 hits through 41 appearances.