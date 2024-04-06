Lehkonen notched an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Lehkonen has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The winger has held down a second-line role lately while Jonathan Drouin plays on the top line, but a shuffle could be incoming with Mikko Rantanen (upper body) likely to miss time after exiting Friday's game. Lehkonen has 29 points, 92 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-10 rating over 40 appearances this season.