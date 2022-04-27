Lehkonen scored a goal on two shots, levied four hits, blocked two shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

It was a stat-sheet-filling performance for Lehkonen, whose tally nine seconds into the third period stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old winger has earned four goals and three assists in his last eight outings. He's at 37 points, 149 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-4 rating through 72 appearances between the Avalanche and the Canadiens.