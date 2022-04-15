Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Lehkonen was involved in the Avalanche's last two goals. He was limited to just one goal in his first six games after he was traded from the Canadiens, but he's posted multiple points in each of his last two outings. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a career year with 34 points (three on the power play), 133 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-4 rating in 66 contests overall.