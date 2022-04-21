Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Lehkonen received a bump up to the top line Wednesday with Mikko Rantanen (illness) out. With 3:20 left in the third period, Lehkonen brought the Avalanche within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The Finnish winger has three goals and three helpers in his last five games, and he's up to 17 tallies, 36 points, 145 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-5 rating through 69 appearances between the Avalanche and the Canadiens this year.