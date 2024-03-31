Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked a shot and was assessed two penalty minutes in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Lehkonen finished off an offensive-zone push during which all five members of the power-unit touched the puck. He one-timed a feed from Cale Makar for his first tally in six games. Lehkonen has 13 goals (five on the power play) and 13 assists in 37 games.