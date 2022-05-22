Lehkonen scored twice on five shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Lehkonen's second-period tally on a feed from Nazem Kadri stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Lehkonen added an empty-net goal in the third. He doubles his goal and point totals for the playoffs with this performance -- he's up to four tallies in seven contests. The winger's added 14 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating in a second-line role.