Duhaime scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.
Duhaime earned his first point of the playoffs with a third-period goal. His last scoring contribution also came against the Stars when he had a goal and an assist April 7. The fourth-liner has four shots on net, 24 hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through seven postseason contests, and he shouldn't be expected to put up much offense in a limited role.
