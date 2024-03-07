Duhaime was traded from the Wild to the Avalanche in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick Thursday.

Duhaime has averaged just 10:41 of ice time through 62 contests with Minnesota this season, but 2:06 of that has come on the penalty kill -- he'll likely slot into a similar role for the Avalanche down the stretch. The 26-year-old winger won't offer much offense, but he should bring plenty of physicality to his new team -- he's collected only eight points with the Wild this year, but he's added 66 PIM and 154 hits.