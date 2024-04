Duhaime scored a goal, added an assist and doled out seven hits in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

This was Duhaime's first multi-point effort as a member of the Avalanche. He's quickly gained enough trust to be a regular in the middle six. The 26-year-old has 13 points, 90 shots on net, 196 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 76 contests between the Avalanche and the Wild, and his low-scoring style doesn't lend itself to making much of a fantasy impact.