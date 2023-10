Duhaime scored a goal on five shots against Montreal on Tuesday, giving him tallies in back-to-back games.

Duhaime garnered nine goals in 51 games last season and looked poised to top that mark this season after scoring twice in the opening three contests of the 2023-24 campaign. After earning seven minutes of PIM in Tuesday's tilt, Duhaime certainly made up for it with his short-handed goal.