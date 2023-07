Duhaime agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Minnesota on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Duhaime and the Wild had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 20, but now that won't be necessary. The 26-year-old forward produced nine goals, 10 points, 80 shots on net and 146 hits in 51 games last season. Duhaime is slated to occupy a spot on the third or fourth line of Minnesota during the 2023-24 campaign.