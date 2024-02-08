Duhaime notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

After scoring four goals across the first 15 games of the season, Duhaime has been limited to just two assists in the next 35 contests. The 26-year-old occupies a fourth-line role on a team that hasn't had the most consistency on offense, which explains some of his scoring struggles. He's at six points, 95 hits, 57 shots on net, 55 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 50 appearances, which won't make him a fantasy target.