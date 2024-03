Duhaime provided an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Duhaime was held off the scoresheet in his Avalanche debut, which came against his former team, the Wild, on Friday. He found more success Tuesday, setting up a Casey Mittelstadt goal in the second period. Duhaime has three helpers over his last six outings, giving him nine points, 71 shots on net, 161 hits, 66 PIM, 30 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 64 outings overall.