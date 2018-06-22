Avalanche's Brooks Orpik: Moving on from Washington
Orpik was dealt to Colorado on Friday along with goaltender Philipp Grubauer in exchange for the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
TSN's Pierre LeBrun passes on word that Colorado is trying to trade Orpik and they are expected to buy him out if they are unable to do so. Washington needed to create cap space in their attempt to sign pending UFA defender John Carlson and moving Orpik's $5.5 million contract was their clearest and easiest path to doing so. Orpik, who posted zero goals and 10 assists in 81 games last season, has one year remaining on his deal.
