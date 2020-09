Makar was named the winner of the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year Monday.

Makar had an unbelievable rookie year in 2019-20, racking up 12 goals and 50 points in just 57 regular-season contests. The fourth overall pick from the 2017 draft also posted a respectable plus-12 rating while averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time on a nightly basis. He should be considered a borderline top-five fantasy option at his position heading into 2020-21.