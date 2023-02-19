Makar (upper body) isn't playing Sunday and is considered day-to-day, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Makar missed four games with a concussion before returning Saturday. However, he'd leave the game briefly after colliding with St. Louis' Alexei Toropchenko. It's unclear if the injury is related to his previous concussion. Regardless, it's a major blow for the Avalanche. Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists through 46 games this season. Josh Manson will slot back into the lineup while Makar is sidelined.

More News