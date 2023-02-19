Makar (upper body) isn't playing Sunday and is considered day-to-day, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Makar missed four games with a concussion before returning Saturday. However, he'd leave the game briefly after colliding with St. Louis' Alexei Toropchenko. It's unclear if the injury is related to his previous concussion. Regardless, it's a major blow for the Avalanche. Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists through 46 games this season. Josh Manson will slot back into the lineup while Makar is sidelined.