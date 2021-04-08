Makar recorded a pair of power-play assists in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.

Makar helped out on tallies by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in the second period. The 22-year-old Makar is on a four-game point streak, during which he has a goal and four helpers. For the year, the rising star has 27 points (13 on the power play), 63 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 27 appearances.