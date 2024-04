Makar notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Stars.

Makar has a helper in three straight games and six points over his last five outings. The defenseman helped out on an Artturi Lehkonen tally in the second period. Makar is up to 19 goals, 65 assists, 220 shots on net, 136 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 73 contests. He needs two more points to match his career high of 86 from 2021-22.