Makar posted an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Makar helped out on a Ross Colton tally in the first period. With five points over his last four games, Makar is still chipping in steady offense from the top pairing. The superstar defenseman has 19 goals, 64 assists, 219 shots on net, 134 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 72 outings overall.