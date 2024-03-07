Makar tallied three goals and four points in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Detroit.

Makar got the Avs on the board 5:15 into the first period and added an assist on Nathan MacKinnon's power-play marker later in the frame. The 25-year-old blueliner extended Colorado's lead to 4-2 in the second, backhanding a rebound past Alex Lyon, before finishing off his first NHL hat trick with a goal on the man advantage. Following an uncharacteristic seven-game scoring drought, Makar now has four goals and 10 points in his last six contests. He's up 17 goals, the most among defensemen, and 70 points through 59 games this season.