Makar logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Makar helped out on Artturi Lehkonen's last-second goal in overtime. Through seven outings in March, Makar has four goals and six helpers. The defenseman is up to 74 points, 191 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 63 contests overall. Makar continues to be one of the top blueliners in the NHL while playing a large role for a strong team.