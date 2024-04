Makar had a power-play assist, four shots on net and one block in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Makar's wrist shot deflected into the air where Jonathan Drouin batted it in, baseball-style, for the Avalanche's second goal. The defenseman set a franchise record for assists and now has 63 for the season (29 on the power play). Next up for Makar is a personal best; he needs five points over the final six games to surpass the 86 points he had in 2021-22.