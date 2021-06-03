Makar recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Makar found Nathan MacKinnon, who set up Mikko Rantanen's tally 2:07 into overtime. The 22-year-old Makar has carried over his steady offense into the postseason with two goals and six assists in his last six games. The star defenseman should continue to find success, especially on the power play, where he's earned five of his eight points in the playoffs.