Makar scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Makar tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and set up a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the third. During his five-game point streak, Makar has a goal and six helpers. The defenseman has a career high with 59 assists to go with 18 goals, 199 shots on net, 120 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 65 appearances this season. His career high of 86 points from 2021-22 is well within reach if he finishes the season well.