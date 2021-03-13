Makar (upper body) skated on his own Friday prior to the team's morning skate, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

There's still no timetable for Makar, who missed his eighth straight game Friday, but that he's skating is a hopeful sign. In addition to Makar, Colorado is missing defensemen Bowen Byram (upper body), Erik Johnson (upper body) and Conor Timmins (upper body). Meanwhile the fill-ins on the Avalanche blueline has been stellar, limiting opponents to fewer than 30 shots in 15 consecutive games.