Makar had a goal and two assists in a 7-4 win over Nashville on Saturday.

His goal game on the power play late in the second frame, and it tied the game 4-4. Makar now has 62 helpers this season. a tally that tied Steve Duschene (1992-93) for the Avalanche/Nordiques single-season record for a defender. He has 81 points (19 goals, 62 assists) in 69 games and has eight contests to match his career mark for points with 86. The mark is within reach for Makar.