Makar recorded three assists, six hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Makar had a hand in tallies by Andre Burakovsky, Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri in the contest. It was also an unusually physical outing for Makar -- prior to Wednesday, he had never recorded more than four hits in a game. The blueliner is up to 11 points (two goals, nine helpers) with 26 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 11 appearances.