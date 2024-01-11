Jones posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Jones set up Logan O'Connor's goal in the third period. This was Jones' third straight game in the lineup -- he and Sam Malinski have been filling in for Bowen Byram (lower body) and Josh Manson (undisclosed) in recent games. Jones is up to four assists, 16 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 18 appearances. He'll likely return to the press box as a healthy scratch once the Avalanche's blue line is at full strength.