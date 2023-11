Jones blocked two shots and administered three hits over 12:09 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Jones, who had been filling in for Josh Manson the last three games, remained on the active roster even though Manson returned. This time, Jones replaced Samuel Girard, who was held out for personal reasons. Jones has one assist, four shots on goal, seven hits and six blocked shots while averaging 13:25 TOI over four games.