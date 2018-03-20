Soderberg (illness) is a game-time decision for Tuesday night's road contest in Chicago, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

It sounds like Soderberg's status will not be known until pregame warmups. The Swede has been a decent source of points (15 goals and 19 assists), hits (61) and blocked shots (60) this season, but the vast depth at the center position makes him not all that far off from a replacement-level option.