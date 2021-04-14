Soderberg (not injury related) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Soderberg was acquired at the trade deadline Monday via Chicago, as he'll make his first appearance with his new team. The veteran spent four seasons with Colorado from 2015-2018, racking up 57 goals and 151 points over that span. This season, he accumulated seven goals and 15 points over 34 games with the Blackhawks. Although Soderberg's role is unclear, he'll replace Joonas Donskoi (illness) in the lineup Wednesday.