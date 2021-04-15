Soderberg had two hits and one blocked shot over 15:22 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Soderberg lined up for his season debut with Colorado, which acquired him from the Blackhawks at the trade deadline. He settled in at second-line right wing, thought it's unclear if that'll be his permanent home. Joonas Donskoi (illness) was unavailable Wednesday.

