Soderberg had two hits and one blocked shot over 15:22 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
Soderberg lined up for his season debut with Colorado, which acquired him from the Blackhawks at the trade deadline. He settled in at second-line right wing, thought it's unclear if that'll be his permanent home. Joonas Donskoi (illness) was unavailable Wednesday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Set to debut for new club•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Role uncertain•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Returning to Mile High City•
-
Blackhawks' Carl Soderberg: Notches first point in five games•
-
Blackhawks' Carl Soderberg: Tips in power-play goal•
-
Blackhawks' Carl Soderberg: On goal-scoring binge•