Soderberg did not suit up for Game 1 of Colorado's playoff series against Vegas on Sunday.

As recently as Saturday, Soderberg practiced on the fourth line, but he took seat for Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta. Soderberg had filled in for Newhook for the final two games of the first-round sweep of the Blues and had an assist, a hit, a shot on goal and two PIM. Newhook had been dealing with a lower-body injury but was ready to roll Sunday.