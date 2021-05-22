Soderberg recorded an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Soderberg made his first appearance since May 10 to fill the gap in the lineup caused by Nazem Kadri's eight-game suspension. The 35-year-old Soderberg helped out on a Brandon Saad goal in the third period. While he's not likely to see many minutes, Soderberg provides steady defense and a veteran presence in a fourth-line role. He'll have to fend off Kiefer Sherwood and Jayson Megna for playing time.