Soderberg registered an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Soderberg set up Devon Toews' first-period goal. The assist was Soderberg's first point in five games since he was traded back to the Avalanche from the Blackhawks. In 2020-21, the 35-year-old has produced 16 points, 54 shots on net, a minus-6 rating and 56 hits through 39 appearances. He's held a third-line role with the Avalanche.