Soderberg scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Soderberg tied the game at 1-1 with his tally 6:07 into the second period. He drew into the lineup in favor of Sampo Ranta, who had played in the last two games. Soderberg has two points, three shots on net and three hits through three playoff outings. He'll provide a veteran presence in the bottom six when he's in the lineup.