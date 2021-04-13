Colorado head coach Jared Bednar was unclear on how Soderberg (not injury related) will be deployed going forward, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The Avalanche acquired him from the Blackhawks on Monday.

Bednar said observers will "have to wait and see" where Soderberg plays, adding that how other guys are performing will be a factor. The most likely landing spot for the 35-year-old is as the third-line center, taking over for Tyson Jost, who could move to wing on the third or fourth line.