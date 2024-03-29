Mittelstadt scored Colorado's first goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Mittelstadt has fit in well in Colorado since the trade deadline. He went without a point in the two games prior to Thursday, but he's registered at least one point in six of nine games with the Avs. There has not been an explosive game yet, though. He hasn't had more than a single point in a game and hasn't even taken more than two shots in a game with the Avs. Still, while it's not game-breaking production, his offensive contributions have been consistent so far.